Director Priyanka Banerjee announces her Hollywood project titled 'In Bloom'

Filmmaker Priyanka Banerjee, who shot to fame with her directorial debut Devi starring Kajol and Shruti Haasan, has now unveiled her debut Hollywood project, In Bloom.

Paramount and MTV chose five female directors from around the world to make an anthology of five gripping short films exploring gender complexities across diverse cultures. Priyanka's film Alta is one among the five films.

The other four films are Nigerian, Kenyan, Brazilian and American and use local languages for their films too. Alta, a Bengali short film, is about a defiant teenager refusing to come out of the bathroom and forces her helpless father to seek help to reason with the girl, but things take a turn when their true relationship is revealed.