Janki Bodiwala speaks on reprising her role in Shaitaan
The audience is reaping praises for the psychological thriller Shaitaan remade from the Gujarati movie, Vash. Directed by Vikas Bahl it stars Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and Madhavan with Janki Bodiwala reprising her pivotal role which forms the crux of the movie. This also marks Janki’s Bollywood debut. We speak to the actor about reprising her role, taking tips from her co-stars, and more.
How did it feel when you heard Vash would be remade in Hindi as Shaitaan and you will reprise your role?
I was very happy. Vash is like one of my first films which is being remade in Hindi. I got to know I would be approached for the same character. I was quite nervous about it but I met the production house and everything worked out well.
Was there any difference between Vash and Shaitaan?
The storyline and graph were different in both movies. The Gujarati and Hindi films have different endings. My character graph was also different. In Shaitaan I was a bit psychotic while in Vash it was more anger-oriented.
You had Ajay Devgn, Madhavan, and Jyotika as co-stars. Give us some anecdotes from the shoot.
They were very fun to work with. All three of them are super chill but hard-working. I had to be on my toes if while working around them because they were so perfect at every take. I had to match that energy every time.
Did you take any tips from them?
I observed their process on set. It was a rehearsal of lines and scenes and then the take. Sometimes they discussed pointers with the director too.
Janvi is a layered character. How did you get into her skin?
It’s quite stressful because of the amount of energy and trauma I had to feel in every take. But I had done it before. So I was prepared to feel the same emotions again. However, the cast was super chill in both cases. Once there was a cut we used to giggle, and move on to the next scene.
How do you keep fit?
Yoga helps increase my flexibility and the breathing exercises help me calm myself.
Upcoming projects
Trisha on the Rocks
