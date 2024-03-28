Mrinal Dutt on playing Madan Lal Dhingra
The role of Madan Lal Dhingra got Mrinal Dutt hooked on the film from the first go. He plays the unsung warrior in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar alongside Randeep Hooda who not only stars in the titular role but has also entered the world of direction with this film. We catch up with Dutt on his role and more.
What made you say ‘yes’ to the movie?
I was excited to be offered Madan Lal Dhingra’s part. I realised the greatness of the man once I read about him. To work with Randeep Hooda who was also directing was an added bonus. His was a great story that wasn’t told so I felt like being a part of it.
Did you have any reference points for preparing for the role?
Reference points were whatever has been written about Dhingra in different books and online. I wanted to understand the kind of person he was, and how deeply he was affected by the condition of India and its people. Also, the script was very well written.
How was it working with Randeep Hooda?
It was amazing. I always wanted to work with him and what better than his directorial debut. Randeep has a deep passion for his work and that’s what draws me towards working with him. He puts in his everything and it's inspiring to see him work.
Could you share some anecdotes from the shooting?
Randeep and I were rehearsing the court scene where Dhingra gave a speech. I was in the witness box and he was standing opposite me. The moment I said my lines for the first time, both of us felt the power of the situation. We looked at each other and he said ‘Rongte khare ho gaye’. We realized that probably we are doing something good.
You have worked across multiple platforms. Which medium makes you the most comfortable?
All mediums are the same for an actor in terms of preparation or approaching a character. But yes, a long-format web series has more time for you to explore your character. However, seeing yourself in a 70 mm is every actor’s job and there is a love for cinema. At the same time, the web world has new and exciting content. So it’s exciting both ways in different respects and I am comfortable in any medium.
Any kind of roles/ genres you want to experiment with in the future?
I would like to do a musician's biopic. I have an interest in music and I like to sing as well. I would love to do Bollywood, action –films, and some intense drama.
How do you reflect on your acting journey?
I am very excited about the actor I have become. The process was gradual but fruitful.
Upcoming Works
I have two web shows coming up.
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is running in theatres near you