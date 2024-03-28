Sangeeta Srigeri, Diganth starrer-Marigold trailer out now!

Directed and written by Raghavendra M Naik, Marigold, starring Diganth Manchale and Sangeetha Sringeri in lead roles, is all set for release next week. The film, which has been eagerly anticipated since its announcement, recently dropped its official trailer, igniting excitement among viewers as it has received over 564,328 views on YouTube.

Model-turned-actor Sangeetha Sringeri, a familiar face in the Kannada entertainment industry known for her role in 777 Charlie, is generating buzz with her upcoming movie. She is hitting screens after her exit as a finalist from Bigg Boss Kannada 10.