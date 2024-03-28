Sangeeta Srigeri, Diganth starrer-Marigold trailer out now!

Directed and written by Raghavendra M Naik, Marigold, starring Diganth Manchale and Sangeetha Sringeri in lead roles, is all set for release next week. The film, which has been eagerly anticipated since its announcement, recently dropped its official trailer, igniting excitement among viewers as it has received over 564,328 views on YouTube.
Model-turned-actor Sangeetha Sringeri, a familiar face in the Kannada entertainment industry known for her role in 777 Charlie, is generating buzz with her upcoming movie. She is hitting screens after her exit as a finalist from Bigg Boss Kannada 10.
The film is supported by a talented cast including Yash Shetty, Cockroach Sudhi, Sampath Maitreya, Vajrang Shetty, Bala Rajawadi, Mahantesh and Sandip Malani. The trailer, which runs for 3 minutes and 3 seconds, offers a glimpse into the comedy-drama-thriller's entertainment value, blending romance with intense action sequences.
Scheduled for release on April 5, Marigold follows the journey of four young individuals exploring the world of treasure hunting. Shot extensively in Bengaluru and Sakleshpur, the film promises a thrilling experience for the audience.
Speaking about the film, producer Raghuvardhan emphasised its status as an action-packed thriller. Diganth, reflecting on his experience, praised the film for its challenging yet rewarding journey and appreciated the producers for nurturing new talent. The music scored by Veer Samarth while cinematography done by K S Chandrashekhar and produced by Raghuvardhan.
One can also tune into the film's latest lyrical video of the track Sihi Jene Male, which is composed by Veer Samarth, sung by Anuradha Bhat and has lyrics by Yogaraj Bhat.