Abir and Mimi on the new film 'Alaap'

Mimi: Pablo and Aditi work in the IT Sector; they stay at the same house, but never get to meet each other.

Abir: None of them are from Kolkata. Aditi is from Jalpaiguri and Pablo is from Siuri. How they land up in one house (as flatmates) yet don’t meet is part of the story. Pablo is very attached to his parents. The rest of the things are all in place except that his mother wants to find the right girl for him. Pablo is confident about not getting married. Aditi’s life is also set. It looks like she is indisciplined, but that’s not the case. She just doesn’t manage to follow a routine and lacks time management. The characters are very relatable. You will find many people in these situations or leading a life like Pablo or Aditi, and in this journey, they discover themselves.