Anjan Dutt on his new directorial 'Chaalchitra Ekhon'

I personally do not prefer biopics but rather experimental films. I knew I would be playing Mrinal Sen. The toughest part of the film was to find an Anjan Dutt who would pass off as somebody who is thin, gawky, plays the guitar, and is angst-ridden. The choice obviously was not from the world of cinema. I was looking at Universities and colleges and I was lucky to find Sawon. I was convinced and just told him to cut down on his weight a little. He had his own beliefs and world. All I had to do was tell him the kind of books I used to read. I wanted him to be aware of me as a thinker back then. Rest, everything was his actions. But I was very happy when senior people who watched the film at the festivals said to me that Sawon looks like the character and he has done well.