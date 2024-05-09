Anjan Dutt on his new directorial 'Chaalchitra Ekhon'
Celebrating the centenary of the revolutionary filmmaker Mrinal Sen, comes the latest Anjan Dutt directorial Chaalchitra Ekhon. Dutt has not only directed and produced but also played a character inspired by Sen. Making Sen’s iconic movie Chalchitra and his own debut in the industry as the basis for the movie, Dutt brings together a Sen and a younger Anjan Dutt on screen once again. As Chaalchitra Ekhon releases today in select cinemas and hoichoi we speak to him.
Why is this the appropriate time to make a film on Mrinal Sen?
It was long overdue since we shared a four-decade-long relationship. Apart from being his actor, I was his assistant, writer, line producer, and family almost. This was an aspect which never reflected in any of my works because it was very personal. But also, most of my works are a reflection of my personality. Yet this part was not shared. Long time ago I wanted to make a documentary on him and he told me to make something personal. I couldn’t find a story then. Later, I did not want to shoot an ailing man. But perhaps the centenary was coming, and I felt the need to pay my dues and find my story. It took me time to look at our relationship objectively and honestly to make something personal.
How difficult or easy was it to recreate that time?
When we produced the cinema it became easy and uncompromising. We didn’t take a lot of effort to create that time. When we locked the script the first confusion was how to create the time. Should it be a period piece? We finally zeroed in on making it timeless because it is still relevant. The character might have the yesteryear costume and maybe travel in an ambassador but a modern car can go past them. It’s an element that Sen would have enjoyed because he broke a lot of rules.
How did you zero down on Sawon [Chakraborty] to play you?
I personally do not prefer biopics but rather experimental films. I knew I would be playing Mrinal Sen. The toughest part of the film was to find an Anjan Dutt who would pass off as somebody who is thin, gawky, plays the guitar, and is angst-ridden. The choice obviously was not from the world of cinema. I was looking at Universities and colleges and I was lucky to find Sawon. I was convinced and just told him to cut down on his weight a little. He had his own beliefs and world. All I had to do was tell him the kind of books I used to read. I wanted him to be aware of me as a thinker back then. Rest, everything was his actions. But I was very happy when senior people who watched the film at the festivals said to me that Sawon looks like the character and he has done well.
What is the Film Festival roadmap for the movie?
The next Festival is in Barcelona, Madrid, and perhaps Shanghai. Talks are on for more places.
Would Mrinal Sen have welcomed OTT?
He would have welcomed anything. He welcomed TV. He was one person who did not take time to adapt himself to new things. The person who brought in a new wave would always be open to anything new. Perhaps he would have seen it in a far more revolutionary and dynamic way than we are seeing it. He would have been glad that the world would get to see our release.
Why the decision to release Chaalchitra Ekhon in theatres and OTT simultaneously?
I think of feasibility. I used to have a big audience in Calcutta in my early days. But with time I realised that my audience is no longer in the city. It is a reality I have accepted. They have migrated. The way I can reach them is through OTT. Since I have to go to OTT, then why not go to it from the very beginning? That is why OTT is important to me. And since it’s a cinema it will also find a place in select halls simultaneously.
Anjan Dutt – the actor, musician, director?
I personally like to direct more.
Is there a genre you would want to direct or act in?
I believe the consistency of the creator is in his philosophy of thought not in genres. But yes, comedy excites me.
Upcoming Works
I would like to repeat this experiment of producing my own work and showing it on OTT and cinema. I want to do something more adventurous maybe on Darjeeling or music.