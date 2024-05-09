Chiranjit-Rituparna speak on their roles in Dabaru

A

Chiranjit: My character, Rathindra Sir, discovers this kid, whom he thinks is a prodigy, and every move of his takes the coach by surprise. This is the second time that I am playing a coach after the movie Chaamp, where I played a boxing coach. But playing a boxing coach is still easier, since I have watched boxing, be it live at Wellington Square, on the sports channels, or in movies. But I never had the faintest idea about chess. So, when Pathikrit approached me for the role, I initially declined. Also, the character lacked emotion. So, we discussed it with him and asked if it could be incorporated. He reworked the story and then it made a lot of sense. The point is chess is such a cerebral game that you can’t get excited watching it, unlike outdoor games. But it is a great experiment indeed.

Rituparna: When Shiboprosad approached me for the role, I asked, “Why me?” He said that Karuna, Surja’s mother, is pivotal in this film. I met Surya Sekhar’s mother personally and listened to the hardships and struggles they went through, realising how important his mother is in his life. A mother always plays an important role in a child’s life — they are always the silent warriors. Whatever happens in Karuna’s life, she never loses her focus or compromises with her child’s talent. Kauna’s father, played by Dipankar De, also plays an important role. It’s a great reunion of actors. Each character has volumes to speak about themselves, and they contribute immensely to the main plot of this film. Karuna goes out of her way to get the best of things for her son. In a scene, she is seen getting excited when Surja receives a chess board from his grandfather, and the camera pans to Karuna’s tattered sari, showing their priorities, and how they are putting in everything for the kid.