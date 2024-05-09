Chiranjit-Rituparna speak on their roles in Dabaru
A film based on a Bengali sportsman is pretty rare, and that too on someone who plays chess. But with Dabaru, director Pathikrit Basu shatters norms. Inspired by the life of the ‘Youngest Grandmaster of India’, Surya Sekhar Ganguly, the film brings together actors Rituparna Sengupta and Chiranjit Chakraborty to play pivotal roles in the budding chess player’s biopic. In a freewheeling chat, Rituparna and Chiranjit shared what made them choose the film and more.
Tell us what made you choose this film.
Chiranjit: My character, Rathindra Sir, discovers this kid, whom he thinks is a prodigy, and every move of his takes the coach by surprise. This is the second time that I am playing a coach after the movie Chaamp, where I played a boxing coach. But playing a boxing coach is still easier, since I have watched boxing, be it live at Wellington Square, on the sports channels, or in movies. But I never had the faintest idea about chess. So, when Pathikrit approached me for the role, I initially declined. Also, the character lacked emotion. So, we discussed it with him and asked if it could be incorporated. He reworked the story and then it made a lot of sense. The point is chess is such a cerebral game that you can’t get excited watching it, unlike outdoor games. But it is a great experiment indeed.
Rituparna: When Shiboprosad approached me for the role, I asked, “Why me?” He said that Karuna, Surja’s mother, is pivotal in this film. I met Surya Sekhar’s mother personally and listened to the hardships and struggles they went through, realising how important his mother is in his life. A mother always plays an important role in a child’s life — they are always the silent warriors. Whatever happens in Karuna’s life, she never loses her focus or compromises with her child’s talent. Kauna’s father, played by Dipankar De, also plays an important role. It’s a great reunion of actors. Each character has volumes to speak about themselves, and they contribute immensely to the main plot of this film. Karuna goes out of her way to get the best of things for her son. In a scene, she is seen getting excited when Surja receives a chess board from his grandfather, and the camera pans to Karuna’s tattered sari, showing their priorities, and how they are putting in everything for the kid.
How important is it for parents to help their children pursue their passion?
Chiranjit: What I find amusing is that when a kid is born in the wrong surroundings or on the wrong timeline, like a prodigy born in the family, but his mother doesn’t even have enough money to buy a new sari for her. That’s what had happened to Surja. His talent was recognised by his grandfather first, and then by his coach. But his mother always encouraged him.
Rituparna: I think parents should always be supportive of their kids’ passions. But they should be able to identify the passion correctly, since many a time it also happens that what they mistake for a passion, is just a liking. Also, I would like to mention that most of the time, there aren’t good coaches or mentors who would guide correctly
How was it working together after so many years?
Rituparna: It is always a pleasure working with Chiranjit. My whole career has been intertwined with this person, whom I like to refer to as Dipak Da. He is so talented and versatile — he’s a painter, a musician, a politician, an actor, and what not. And most importantly, he can make difficult situations easy.
Chiranjit: She has worked with Chiranjit, but she admires Dipak (my real name). I believe I have two personalities. Chiranjit acts in films like Beder Meye Jyotsna, but Dipak paints. And Rituparna has always appreciated all my other aspects.
Rituparna: Rituparna-Chiranjit had been a popular onscreen pair. He’s always been ahead of his time. I have seen him using techniques or thought processes in his films, which people couldn’t even imagine during that time.
How do both of you manage to keep your passions alive still?
Rituparna: Because we love the process.
Chiranjit: Apart from being a dancer, Rituparna writes so well. I think nothing is impossible. If we stop spending time talking about others and lazing around, we can do this. I will go back to my painting or practise a song whenever I have some spare time.
Since Chiranjit has an interesting journey, if a biopic is made about you, who will you cast?
Chiranjit: There is no one. And I don’t think anybody would be interested in doing that either. Maybe Dipak’s biopic would work, but not Chiranjit’s.
Rituparna: I can see Vicky Kaushal playing Chiranjit in the biopic.
Dabaru releases in theatres today