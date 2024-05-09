Indraneil Sengupta on playing Feluda again in 'Nayan Rahasya'

A

I never had a dream role. As an actor, I should be able to play any kind of role. Feluda was the only character that ever crossed my mind that I would love to play, and he is also the only character for whom I have approached a director. And it has been a long journey of six-seven years since the time I expressed my desire.

It’s true that I don’t have a wishlist, but I would like more people to cast me in out-of-the-box characters in which I don’t fit in just like that. I am an urban person, living in a cosmopolitan city, and it’s very easy to cast me in certain roles since I will fit right. I would rather people think of me for roles that are different. In Bengali cinema, no one casts me as a rustic character or someone who belongs to the lower strata of society. It is easy for me to step out of the car in a film, but I would also like to walk with a jhola. I am ready to transform myself, but it’s just that casting in India is extremely unimaginative and stereotypical.