Rashmika Mandanna joins Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’

In an announcement made by the makers it has been confirmed that Rashmika Mandanna will join the cast of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sikandar directed by AR Murugadoss starring Salman Khan in the lead. The fresh pairing will make its debut next year on Eid 2025.

Rashmika has had quite an eventful career high off late with movies like Pushpa with Allu Arjun and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. With her ethereal beauty which earned her the title of ‘National Crush’ and undeniable talent, she is now all set to entertain her fans in Sikandar.