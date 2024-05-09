Rashmika Mandanna joins Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’

In an announcement made by the makers it has been confirmed that Rashmika Mandanna will join the cast of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sikandar directed by AR Murugadoss starring Salman Khan in the lead. The fresh pairing will make its debut next year on Eid 2025.
Rashmika has had quite an eventful career high off late with movies like Pushpa with Allu Arjun and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. With her ethereal beauty which earned her the title of ‘National Crush’ and undeniable talent, she is now all set to entertain her fans in Sikandar.
The maker’s officially unveiled the news on their social media handles recently and netizens have received it with immense positivity as they would be seeing their favourite actress on-screen again and in a different avatar.
Salman and Sajid reunite with Sikandar after having delivered blockbuster movies like Kick, Judwaa and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi?. Director Murugadoss on the other hand has been the brain behind popular movies like Ghajini with Aamir Khan and Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty with Akshay Kumar. Their collaboration is sure to unfold a visual experience that the audience would never forget.
There’s always anticipation, excitement and eagerness around Salman's movies that usually release around Eid offering the audience double the joy and happiness. This time around also, the announcement of Rashmika joining the cast has already piqued the curiosity of the audience and have increased the anticipation of watching it on screen.