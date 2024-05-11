Actor Bhumika Dube opens up on working in ‘Barah X Barah’

Bhumika Dube is set to essay the role of an ambitious and resilient housewife in Gaurav Madan’s Barah X Barah which is all set to release on May 24.
The movie which has so far toured over 40 Film Festivals and received appreciation in all stars Gyanendra Tripathi, Harish Khanna, Akash Sinha and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan as well. Barah X Barah is the story of the last ‘living’ death photographer of Benaras.
The Railway Men actor shares some insights into her character, Meena, “She is from Indore, a small town and got married in Benaras. She is an ordinary Indian housewife, a familiar face in our daily lives. She runs a small tailoring business from home. Usually, such characters are depicted in a monotonous way, but Gaurav had a different vision for Meena. He gave depth, resilience, and power to her character. She is ambitious. She is a decision-maker and has a voice in her nuclear family.”
Talking about getting the role itself, the Dahan actress recalls, “In 2019, I auditioned for Meena’s part, performing a scene. Gaurav was confident that he found his Meena, and I'm happy to make my debut as a female lead in the film.”
How did the actor prepare for her role? She answers it, “Playing Meena on screen wasn't a challenge for me, as I have been raised by many women like her. Starting from my mother who successfully managed both homemaking and teaching, I come from a middle-class background where both parents are working, and I have seen how gender roles are blurred without any ego clashes, which is something Gaurav has achieved through his writing and direction in this film. Acting for the film camera has been an enlightening experience, as it requires immersion as an actor to avoid multiple takes.”
Talking about what the audiences should expect Bhumika spills the beans, “It's a delight for those who love Benaras. I have been in awe of how it looks on the big screen. I am glad that we are getting a commercial release and a wider audience; this film provides an immersive experience that takes you through various emotions while reminding you that change is both difficult and inevitable.”
Barah X Barah releases on May 24.