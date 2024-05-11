Actor Bhumika Dube opens up on working in ‘Barah X Barah’

Talking about getting the role itself, the Dahan actress recalls, “In 2019, I auditioned for Meena’s part, performing a scene. Gaurav was confident that he found his Meena, and I'm happy to make my debut as a female lead in the film.”

How did the actor prepare for her role? She answers it, “Playing Meena on screen wasn't a challenge for me, as I have been raised by many women like her. Starting from my mother who successfully managed both homemaking and teaching, I come from a middle-class background where both parents are working, and I have seen how gender roles are blurred without any ego clashes, which is something Gaurav has achieved through his writing and direction in this film. Acting for the film camera has been an enlightening experience, as it requires immersion as an actor to avoid multiple takes.”