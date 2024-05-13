Actor Ram Gopal Bajaj on the award-winning film ‘Mango Dreams'

Speaking about his character in more detail, he shares, "This character actually has a history – he was one of twin brothers. When he was six or seven years old, a partition mob attacked, and he got separated from his brother. However, the character's story begins in reverse. Now, at 75 years old, he's a practicing doctor who is retiring and suffering from dementia. So, he's forgetting his present. This journey is one that takes him back in time, from his present to his childhood."

Talking about the themes of Mango Dreams, he says, "The film uniquely explores the theme of territorial division caused by caste, religion, and various political pressures plaguing the world today. It delves into whether these divisions represent human progress or stagnation, and the resulting suffering – akin to the pain of national partitions like India's – that the characters endure. The film subtly reveals this theme through the old man's face, etched with the effects of past experiences and memories. Particularly noteworthy is the rickshaw puller, played by Pankaj Tripathi, who yearns to reunite with his brother separated during a partition. The film argues that while physical borders between nations, districts, or even houses exist, true humanity transcends such divisions."

Sharing his experience working on the film, he says, "This was a great experience because my son, Riju Bajaj, was assisting me. He also played a small role as a boy in the film. Additionally, guest artistes like Naseeruddin Shah and Rohini Hattangadi were involved. It was a very enriching and deeply involving film."

He concludes by saying, "I was very elated. Mango Dreams has won a number of awards across the world, and winning the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Film, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor is a validating and satisfying moment."