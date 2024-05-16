Chris Hemsworth overjoyed as ‘Furiosa’ gets a 6-minute standing ovation at Cannes 2024

“We worked very hard on this film, and it’ll be very interesting to see what you make of it,” Miller said briefly, taking a microphone to address the crowd. “Thank you for having us.”

Set in a post-apocalyptic world before the events of Fury Road, Furiosa steps into the shoes of Charlize Theron for the title role. Early in the film, a young Furiosa is kidnapped and imprisoned by a group of bandits led by Warlord Dementus (Hemsworth). The Fury Road prequel was one of the most-anticipated premieres at this year’s Cannes.

The official synopsis of the film, as per the Cannes website, reads, “As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.”