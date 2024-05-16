Sharib Hashmi unveils the poster of his upcoming drama, 'Malhar'

Sharib Hashmi, known for his role in The Family Man, has unveiled the first look poster and release date for his upcoming film, Malhar. The movie promises a heartwarming exploration of unconventional friendship, selfless love and unbreakable bonds.

The poster showcases a stellar cast, including Anjali Patil, Rishi Saxena, Shrinivas Pokale, Vinayak Potdar, Mohammad Samad, and Akshata Acharya, hinting at the diverse tapestry of emotions the film aims to portray. It is slated to release on May 31 in cinemas.

Directed by Vishal Kumbhar, Malhar offers a captivating narrative that transcends traditional storytelling. The film delves into the complexities of relationships that challenge societal norms and expectations. It explores the essence of true friendship, forged in adversity and enduring through life's challenges.

Both Hashmi and Patil expressed their excitement about the project. Hashmi stated, "Being part of such a compelling story brings immense satisfaction as an actor. I'm incredibly proud to be involved in this film under Vishal's direction. It's a multifaceted project that gives voice to a range of perspectives, and Vishal's masterful direction has been truly inspiring."