This real-life cop to feature in the police drama, 'The Narmada Story'

Many veteran actors, including Raghubir Yadav, Mukesh Tiwari, Anjali Patil, Ishtiyak Khan are part of this film, which is shot in Madhya Pradesh. The film is directed by Zaigham Imam, who has made international award-winning films like Alif and Nakkash.

According to the makers, The Narmada Story promises a gripping suspense thriller rooted in the real experiences of the police force, bucking the trend of Bollywood's larger-than-life masala films. This unique approach sets the stage for a film that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Director Zaigham Imam says, "The police department has been shown working in a realistic manner in this film. In particular, the film focuses on the status of women in the police. More than heroism, there is reality and everyday problems that policemen face just like common people. The plot of the film is close to the truth, so we searched for a real policeman for it and this effort was successful after a lot of hard work."