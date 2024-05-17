Auroshikha Dey on the Cannes premiere of The Shameless
Actor Auroshikha Dey’s latest film, The Shameless, directed by Konstantin Bojanov, is all set to premiere at the prestigious Festival de Cannes. Dey, known for her last two films, Warrior Queen of Jhansi and Lomad, sounded excited and hopeful about The Shameless and her character Durwa. Excerpts from the chat:
Tell us about the character in The Shameless.
I am thrilled to contribute to this exceptional project. My director, Konstantin Bojanov, has crafted a brilliant script and meticulously outlined the character Durwa, which provides invaluable clarity for my preparation. The Shameless is a dramatic love story filled with twists and turns. Durwa introduces shades of grey and compels the audience to confront the conflict between conventional norms and individual will. She is confrontational and fiercely focused on securing her father’s livelihood above all.
What excited you about The Shameless?
As an actor, I actively seek out unconventional roles that present challenges. That’s precisely what captivated me about this character. Portraying a person vastly different from myself and bringing the character to life was both demanding and immensely gratifying. Konstantin provided me with clarity and vision, allowing me to grasp Durwa holistically. I worked diligently t o achieve the perfect tone and strived to maintain the delicate balance of the character — navigating Durwa’s complexities while embracing her confrontational spirit and vulnerability.
What does it mean to be showcased at the Festival de Cannes?
It’s an honour and I am both happy and humbled by this opportunity. It’s a significant achievement for me to be able to showcase my work on such a grand stage. An actor always aspires to reach a broader audience, allowing the work to be visible and appreciated. Being able to do so on a platform like Cannes not only marks a proud moment for any actor but also reaffirms faith and confidence in oneself.
Do you want to act in commercial Bollywood films or just in alternative cinema?
For me, both the story and the role are integral parts of the film. The role must be so crucial that one cannot imagine the film without it. Every film I have worked on has brought its set of challenges and opportunities. I enjoyed the experience. Each film represents a new chapter, and every character needs to be nurtured. I approach roles as they come, pouring my heart and soul into them.
What are those three things that keep you going?
A great workout — brings discipline and focus to my life, and that is how I always start my day, irrespective of what my schedule looks like — consciously staying in a positive frame of mind, and my insatiable hunger as a performer to be challenged to bring remarkable stories to life.
What kind of films do you like to watch? What did you watch last?
I enjoy watching all genres. I love diverse ways of storytelling and am always looking for something that stays. I recently watched Terrestrial Verses and found it to be remarkable. It’s an Iranian film by Ali Asgari and Alireza Khatam. I also liked Perfect Days, a Japanese film by Wim Wenders.
You are a Bengali. Don’t you want to take up any Bengali projects?
As an actor, I am not restricted to my range, and I welcome a challenging role. I have already worked in South Indian films, including Tamil and Malayalam. So, given a chance in the Bengali film industry, I would eagerly seize the opportunity.
Upcoming projects?
There is a web series that will soon be released on MX Player.