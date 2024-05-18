Tusshar Kapoor opens up about Sangeeth Sivan’s passion for ‘Kapkapii’

Produced by Jayesh Patel under the banner of Bravo Entertainment and written by Saurabh Anand, it also features Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, and Dherendra Tiwari.

Tusshar got emotional while talking about Sangeeth. He said, "He was very passionate about Kapkapii and releasing his film without him will be painful for all of us. But it would be unfair to him and his legacy to not celebrate his passion project and bring it appropriately to the audiences."

He added," Sangeeth was always a cheerful and optimistic person, and that's how he would have liked his work to be finished. Since the film is over and post-production is still ongoing, his presence during this crucial phase will be missed. However, I have full confidence that his team, who worked closely with him, including family members who shared his vision every step of the way, will honour his vision and deliver the film he envisioned. I'm sad but excited and looking ahead, not just for myself and Kapkapii, but also for him to finally find peace."