Actor and stand-up comedian, Ashvin Mathew’s directorial debut — 3Devi — is all set for release today

Being a woman is challenging. At some point in life, all of us face situations when we rely on an escape or simply break under pressure to an extent that only an impromptu getaway can fix us. And the three lead characters of the long-awaited Kannada film, 3Devi, do exactly that. Fed up with male chauvinism, an actress (Vijayalakshmi) and an assistant director (Sharanya) leave the film set while a bride-to-be (Maria) flees from her wedding — before they meet up and hit the road.

But this isn’t just another film shedding light on the hardships of patriarchy-infused lives or a movie that preaches to do better but a tale that celebrates the innate goddess within every human being — irrespective of gender. Thanks to this project, actor and stand-up comedian Ashvin Mathew will now be making his debut as a writer, producer and director too — all while playing one of the antagonists in the film. “The film is based on stories of women in my life — family, influencers and friends. It is not feminist but inclined more towards an equalist idea because my grandparents instilled in me, that everyone is equal. Also now feminism has different meanings for different people,” Ashvin begins.