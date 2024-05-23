Rohan Chavan's maiden short Echo selected for Prague International Film Awards

The plot of Echo revolves around a delivery executive who comes across a laptop controlled by artificial intelligence. A series of mysterious incidents alter his perception of reality.

Elaborating on the challenges during the making of the film, Rohan says, “Since I am an independent filmmaker, we had budgetary constraints. We kept the crew small and filmed at real locations. Echo is a narrative fiction, and the highlight of the project is its cinematography. We shot on Sony cameras and an ARRI lens, and the visuals are stunning. We used minimal special effects as well.”

The star cast includes Aishwarya Ojha (of Haseen Dilruba and Kaagaz 2 fame), Priyanshu Gupta, Yogesh Semwal, and Muskaan D Chandra. The film is written and directed by Rohan Chavan. While the cinematography is by Karan Davda, the editing is by Tushar Rathi.

Though Rohan says that he hasn’t given thought to his next project yet, he maintains that science fiction and technology remain his areas of interest.