Akshata Acharya gets candid about her role in 'Malhar'

Akshata Acharya, known for Pattampoochi (2010), is gearing up for her upcoming film Malhar, which is set to release in theatres on June 7. Written and directed by Vishal Kumbhar, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi, Anjali Patil, Rishi Saxena, Vinayak Potdar, Shrinivas Pokale, and Mohammad Samad in pivotal roles.
Talking about her character in the film, Akshata says, "I am playing Jasmine in the film. Jasmine is Javed's elder sister and is currently pursuing her higher studies in the city. She is also madly in love with Jatin. She is a simple girl who is deeply rooted in her values."
Sharing what attracted her to the character, she says, "I was completely drawn to her simplicity and undiminishing innocence. She is raw and too good a soul. Having said that, there's also a dramatic flair to her character, especially when it comes to her equation with her brother. Also, her world of poetry and shayari is what I found particularly intriguing."
Regarding the preparations and challenges she faced, she mentions, "The only challenge was embodying her rawness. She would speak a lot through her eyes, which I felt when I read the script for the first time. Even though it's a love story, my point of concern was not to make her 'just sweet' and go overboard with her sweetness. I didn't want to make her flat or one-dimensional. So yes, apart from being a hardcore romantic, Jasmine is also a strict sister and slightly mischievous daughter."
Sharing about her working experience, she says, "The experience was simply amazing. We were shooting in the interiors of Bhuj in almost 50 degrees. But the team was amazing, so the scorching heat was the least of our concerns. So almost everything about that schedule remains a sweet memory."
Talking about the unique selling point of the film, she says, "The fact that this film deals with so many layered relationships and multiple emotions makes it extremely unique and special."