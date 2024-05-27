Akshata Acharya gets candid about her role in 'Malhar'

Akshata Acharya, known for Pattampoochi (2010), is gearing up for her upcoming film Malhar, which is set to release in theatres on June 7. Written and directed by Vishal Kumbhar, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi, Anjali Patil, Rishi Saxena, Vinayak Potdar, Shrinivas Pokale, and Mohammad Samad in pivotal roles.

Talking about her character in the film, Akshata says, "I am playing Jasmine in the film. Jasmine is Javed's elder sister and is currently pursuing her higher studies in the city. She is also madly in love with Jatin. She is a simple girl who is deeply rooted in her values."

Sharing what attracted her to the character, she says, "I was completely drawn to her simplicity and undiminishing innocence. She is raw and too good a soul. Having said that, there's also a dramatic flair to her character, especially when it comes to her equation with her brother. Also, her world of poetry and shayari is what I found particularly intriguing."