'Dhadak 2' announced: Siddhant Charturvedi, Tripti Dimri to take the lead

In the upcoming film, director Shazia Iqbal promises to deliver a compelling story that delves into the complexities of love and challenges societal norms. The movie will follow Siddhant’s character as he embarks on a love story that breaks through societal expectations and class barriers. This sequel to the popular Dhadak franchise aims for a journey filled with romance, drama and emotions that will connect with audiences globally.

On the work front, Triptii Dimri will be next seen in BadNewz, with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in the lead. The film is set to release on July 19.