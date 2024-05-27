'Dhadak 2' announced: Siddhant Charturvedi, Tripti Dimri to take the lead

Dharma Productions is set to star Siddhant Charturvedi and Triptii Dimri in the most-awaited film Dhadak 2.
On Monday, Siddhant and Triptii posted on Instagram Collabs, sharing an official announcement with the caption, “एक राजा, एक रानी, एक कहानी - २ धड़कनें| (one king, one queen, one story - two heartbeats) #Dhadak2 in cinemas 22nd November 2024.” The movie features Siddhant and Triptii in lead roles, directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Zee Studious, Dharma Productions and Cloud 9 Pictures. The film is set to release on November 22.
In the upcoming film, director Shazia Iqbal promises to deliver a compelling story that delves into the complexities of love and challenges societal norms. The movie will follow Siddhant’s character as he embarks on a love story that breaks through societal expectations and class barriers. This sequel to the popular Dhadak franchise aims for a journey filled with romance, drama and emotions that will connect with audiences globally.
On the work front, Triptii Dimri will be next seen in BadNewz, with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in the lead. The film is set to release on July 19.