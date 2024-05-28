Rohit Shetty shares action-packed BTS from ‘Singham Again’

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty shared a BTS video from the sets of Singham Again, featuring Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty and Jackie Shroff, which has recently gone viral on social media.

On Tuesday, May 28, taking to Instagram, Rohit posted a video sharing glimpses of BTS from the sets of the film. The clip showcases the intense action sequence filmed in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. In the next scene, enthusiastic fans rush in to embrace the stars. Moreover, Ajay Devgn, dressed as Bajirao Singham, undeniably becomes the center of attraction, completely stealing the spotlight. Rohit Shetty captioned, “Had the most amazing and emotional schedule. Thankyou for the tremendous love, Kashmir.”