Prosenjit and Rituparna on their 50th film together, Ajogyo

Prosenjit: I play Prosen in this love story with a twist. Kaushik Ganguly never tells a simple tale, and this too has its layers. While Prosen and Parna (Rituparna) will mirror the lives of ordinary people experiencing identifiable emotions, it is a mature love story and definitely not a fairy tale. I think the younger audiences will have a lot of things to say about this film. And be it Praktan, Drishtikone or Ajogyo, there has always been a third person, who is undeniably crucial to the story, leading it to its climax. In this film, Silajit Majumder is that third person.

Rituparna: Parna is a middle-class housewife for whom ideologies and values matter a lot. She wanted to do a lot of things but got stuck with those middle-class values that led to trouble later. Parna thinks that this is how her life is going to be, but many changes come along the way, which form the crux of the film. Parna has a dishevelled and tired look born out of her daily struggles.