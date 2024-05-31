Naila Grrewal on her impressive web debut in Maamla Legal Hai
Her love for acting, got her roles in films like Tamasha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Dear Maya while she was still a student. But before taking it ahead as an actor, Naila Grrewal decided to complete her education. Armed with degrees from Lady Shri Ram College, and IIMC-Delhi, this spunky girl set her professional foot in the world of acting with a short yet impactful role in the film, Thappad. And now, she has captured the hearts of the audience with an impressive act as Ananya Shroff in the superhit web series Maamla Legal Hai headlined by Ravi Kishen. With her next big film, Ishq Vishk Rebound, ready for a June release, Naila, who is gearing up for the second season of Maamla Legal Hai, told us about her roles, her acting process and professional growth in this free-wheeling chat. Excerpts:
Your act as Ananya Shroff, the hardworking swish lawyer in Maamla Legal Hai, resonated well with the audience…
It is a real cloud nine experience for me to see such a response. It’s overwhelming that people have loved the show and I am getting messages from audiences across the world, who have watched it, and identified with the characters and the story.
How was it working with Ravi Kishen?
He is an absolute legend. When he comes on set, he brings so much energy and his collaborative approach enhances the performances of others. I felt motivated to bring in more passion to my performance as a newcomer. We had a few scenes together and in that one scene in the first episode where my character unknowingly uses the same word as the fancy lawyer Walia, Ravi Kishen suggested ideas and inputs which added to the scene so much. It was a learning and fun experience.
Your scenes with Nidhi Bisht were bang on too. Seems you girls bonded well on sets…
I am so glad it came across in our performances since that was always our intention. It’s a stereotype that two women can never be friends or bond. It was so lovely to break that notion. In the first episode, our characters were two women completely different from each other but despite their differences, they strive for getting their place in a rather male-dominated profession.
How would your character shape out in the second season?
The first season ends with me getting a case, so, the audience is definitely eager to find out whether I take it up or not, and what happens to the case.
Ishq Vishk Rebound will be your first Hindi film as a lead. Tell us about it.
The film has taken the essence from the film Ishq Vishk and is a romcom repackaged for today’s youngsters. I can’t really divulge too much information on my character right now, but it’s a new and novel challenge for me.
Your parameters for choosing a role?
It has always been about how meaty the part is. I want to play a part that holds a bigger meaning to the story. Also, the script should be impactful since content is king.
How do you grow as an actor?
There’s a lot of waiting in an actor’s life, whether on film sets, or before a project’s release, or for the right roles, and one should use it productively. I learn different dance forms, and also read books or watch content to get into different universes. Also, at times, I find immense joy in doing nothing at times and enjoying that nothingness.
How has the journey been so far?
It is a mix of everything. One lesson I have taken out from this journey so far is that you have to constantly push and persevere for work but if certain things don’t happen, you have to accept that and move on. Focus on opportunities that you are getting rather than the ones you have lost.
Five wardrobe essentials?
A pair of jeans, nice beige track pants, linen tops and shirts, sunglasses and a pair of white shoes.
Fitness and diet regimens?
I am a proper Punjabi and I can’t hold back when it comes to food and I don’t follow diets. I eat in moderation and I love my Mughlai food, especially butter chicken and naan. I also love desserts. But I have them all sparingly as treats and not daily. I avoid fried food and usually have home-cooked meals.
Fitness for me is mostly dancing and morning walks by the sea.