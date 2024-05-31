Naila Grrewal on her impressive web debut in Maamla Legal Hai

Her love for acting, got her roles in films like Tamasha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Dear Maya while she was still a student. But before taking it ahead as an actor, Naila Grrewal decided to complete her education. Armed with degrees from Lady Shri Ram College, and IIMC-Delhi, this spunky girl set her professional foot in the world of acting with a short yet impactful role in the film, Thappad. And now, she has captured the hearts of the audience with an impressive act as Ananya Shroff in the superhit web series Maamla Legal Hai headlined by Ravi Kishen. With her next big film, Ishq Vishk Rebound, ready for a June release, Naila, who is gearing up for the second season of Maamla Legal Hai, told us about her roles, her acting process and professional growth in this free-wheeling chat. Excerpts: