Makers of ‘Karon Greece Amader Desh Na Athoba Blue-Black O Transparent White’ release its official poster

This film is about a young filmmaker’s journey from his arrogance to doubt about art. Sudipto, played by Anindya Sengupta, is a insensitive, frustrated and selfish filmmaker. He aspires to create a masterpiece but is not willing to make any sacrifices in order to make it happen. Sudipto's debut film was a complete failure in both critical and commercial terms. Now without offending the producer, he is making some kind of low-quality thriller. A painter’s contemplation of art and life, challenges him. Sudipto begins to doubt himself.

Sudipto, while shooting for a film at his elder sister's (Tnusree Chakraborty) house, he meets a painter (Kamaleswar). How the painter is tensed about art, affects Sudipto. He comes to know that not even one painting of the artist is ever put up on an exhibition or sold. He decides to collaborate with the actor (Gourab Chatterjee) and producer (Kaushik Banerjee) of his film to exhibit the paintings.