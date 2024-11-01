Makers of ‘Karon Greece Amader Desh Na Athoba Blue-Black O Transparent White’ release its official poster

Filmmaker Sudipta Laha's debut feature film Karon Greece Amader Desh Na Athoba Blue-Black O Transparent White has released its official poster. Starring Anindya Sengupta, Tnusree Chakraborty, Kamaleswar Mukherjee, Gourab Chatterjee, Partha Sarathi, Rajeswari Paul, and Kaushik Banerjee, this film has a concept of a film within a film.
This film is about a young filmmaker’s journey from his arrogance to doubt about art. Sudipto, played by Anindya Sengupta, is a insensitive, frustrated and selfish filmmaker. He aspires to create a masterpiece but is not willing to make any sacrifices in order to make it happen. Sudipto's debut film was a complete failure in both critical and commercial terms. Now without offending the producer, he is making some kind of low-quality thriller. A painter’s contemplation of art and life, challenges him. Sudipto begins to doubt himself.
Sudipto, while shooting for a film at his elder sister's (Tnusree Chakraborty) house, he meets a painter (Kamaleswar). How the painter is tensed about art, affects Sudipto. He comes to know that not even one painting of the artist is ever put up on an exhibition or sold. He decides to collaborate with the actor (Gourab Chatterjee) and producer (Kaushik Banerjee) of his film to exhibit the paintings.
"I want people to understand other's perspectives in the light of ethical and moral dilemma. It's not about the story, what attracts people is human condition and situation. I feel I've to tell people the truth about our common existence through my experience and understanding. I want to make an unpretentious true -to- life cinema which is absolutely free of manipulation and cliché," says Sudipta Laha.