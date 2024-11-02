Bohurupi Medley marks 25 days of Bengali thriller ‘Bohurupi’

In celebration of 25 days since the release of Bohurupi, the recently released Bengali action thriller, Bohurupi Medley has been launched, featuring music by renowned composer Bonnie Chakraborty. With sound design and programming by Sudipto Paul, the track has been mixed and mastered by Saibal Karmakar. The song brings together vocalists Bonnie Chakraborty, Shrestha Das, and Noni Chora Das Baul, blending an energetic soundscape that captures the film’s intensity.