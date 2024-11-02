Bohurupi Medley marks 25 days of Bengali thriller ‘Bohurupi’

In celebration of 25 days since the release of Bohurupi, the recently released Bengali action thriller, Bohurupi Medley has been launched, featuring music by renowned composer Bonnie Chakraborty. With sound design and programming by Sudipto Paul, the track has been mixed and mastered by Saibal Karmakar. The song brings together vocalists Bonnie Chakraborty, Shrestha Das, and Noni Chora Das Baul, blending an energetic soundscape that captures the film’s intensity.
Directed by acclaimed filmmakers Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Bohurupi stars Abir Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Shiboprosad Mukherjee, and Koushani Mukherjee. Touted as the first Bengali action chase thriller, the film explores the lives of two fierce rivals entangled in a dramatic web of love, revenge, and power.
The film’s soundtrack includes songs like Shimul Polash, Dakatiya Banshi, Aaj Shara Bela, and Tui Kyane Eli Sarobore, adding depth to the film’s emotional layers. This dynamic track blends energetic and traditional sounds, highlighting the suspense and action at the heart of the film. As Bohurupi continues its theatrical run, the mashup adds another highlight, celebrating the film's unique position in Bengali cinema.