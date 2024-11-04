5 films to look back on Ritwik Ghatak’s birth anniversary that defined his cinematic genius

On his 99th birth anniversary, Ritwik Ghatak remains a visionary whose lens captured the wounds of Partition, the depths of displacement, and the resilience of the human spirit. While often overshadowed by his contemporaries, Ritwik’s works remain essential viewing, particularly for those who seek art that unflinchingly confronts harsh truths while also preserving hope and humanity.

His work transcends time, and offers a raw, visceral experience that resonates with viewers from every generation. His approach to cinema was unique; he combined raw emotion with a profound narrative, portraying characters not just as individuals but as symbols of a greater collective experience. His films continue to resonate, bridging generations through their explorations of identity, loss, and survival. Here are five essential Ritwik Ghatak films that encapsulate his cinematic genius: