Adarsh Gourav spent months shadowing real-life filmmaker Nasir for ‘Superboys of Malegaon’

In a statement, Adarsh shared his admiration for the resilience of Malegaon’s filmmakers. "The story of Malegaon's filmmakers is truly inspiring," he said. "I wanted to live Nasir’s experiences. That’s why I spent time in Malegaon, shadowing Nasir and creating my own short film with the same limitations: minimal equipment, a small crew, and almost no budget. The ingenuity and resilience required to create something meaningful with so little helped me understand not just Nasir but the soul of Malegaon's film community."