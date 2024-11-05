Adarsh Gourav spent months shadowing real-life filmmaker Nasir for ‘Superboys of Malegaon’

Adarsh Gourav, known for his immersive approach to acting, has stepped into a unique role in Superboys of Malegaon, directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Zoya Akhtar. The film tells the story of Malegaon’s small-town filmmakers, who bring Bollywood parodies to life on tight budgets. Adarsh will portray Nasir Shaikh, one of the real-life visionaries behind this local film movement.
To truly connect with his character, Adarsh spent almost three months with Nasir, a filmmaker in Malegaon, gaining firsthand experience of the grassroots filmmaking scene. Malegaon, a city in Maharashtra, has become known for its amateur film industry, where local artists craft low-budget movies filled with humor and heart. Following Nasir closely, Adarsh learned the challenges faced by filmmakers who work with minimal resources, small crews and basic equipment. To capture Nasir’s journey with authenticity, he even went as far as creating his own short film, mirroring Nasir’s early filmmaking experiences.
In a statement, Adarsh shared his admiration for the resilience of Malegaon’s filmmakers. "The story of Malegaon's filmmakers is truly inspiring," he said. "I wanted to live Nasir’s experiences. That’s why I spent time in Malegaon, shadowing Nasir and creating my own short film with the same limitations: minimal equipment, a small crew, and almost no budget. The ingenuity and resilience required to create something meaningful with so little helped me understand not just Nasir but the soul of Malegaon's film community."