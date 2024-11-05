Kannada short film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ qualifies for Oscars 2025

The story, based on a Kannada folk tale, centres on an elderly woman who disrupts her village by stealing a rooster, leading to turmoil and a prophecy that forces her family into exile. The film combines Chidananda's direction with cinematography by Suraj Thakur, editing by Manoj V., and sound by Abhishek Kadam, creating a narrative that captures the spirit of village life.

Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know has already achieved notable success earlier this year. It won the first prize in the prestigious La Cinef Selection at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, earning worldwide attention. This honour, awarded to films created by students from top film schools, highlighted the film’s creative storytelling and craftsmanship rooted in Indian folk traditions.

Following the Oscar announcement, actor R. Madhavan congratulated the team, expressing pride in their accomplishment. “Congratulations and so proud of the entire cast and crew of Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know and all the staff and administration of FTII,” he shared on social media, adding that he now eagerly anticipates their journey to the final Oscar stage.