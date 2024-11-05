Ram Charan breaks new ground with grand 'Game Changer' teaser launch in Lucknow

Ram Charan is raising the bar for film promotions with a groundbreaking move for his upcoming movie Game Changer. The actor will be the first superstar to host a grand teaser launch event in Lucknow, marking a major shift in how film teasers are unveiled. The event, scheduled for November 9, is set to take place in the heartland of India, a location typically not associated with such high-profile film launches. While previous pan-Indian films have opted for cities like Delhi and Mumbai, Game Changer is truly "changing the game" with its unconventional choice of venue.

Directed by Shankar Shanmugam, Game Changer stars Ram Charan in the role of an IAS officer who takes on corrupt politicians and fights for free and fair elections. The film is an action-packed thriller with Kiara Advani playing the female lead. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, the film's screenplay is by Karthik Subbaraj, with the writing team of SU Venkatesan and Vivek. The action choreography is by the renowned Anbariv, while the dance sequences are helmed by a star-studded team including Prabhu Deva, Ganesh Acharya, Prem Rakshit, Bosco Martis, Jhony and Sandy.

On October 31, the film's makers revealed the official teaser release date, sharing an exciting poster featuring Ram Charan in a rugged look, dressed in a checkered lungi while sitting on a railway track surrounded by people. The poster was accompanied by the announcement, "Light it up. #GameChangerTeaser from November 9. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali. #GameChanger takes charge in theatres on January 10th."