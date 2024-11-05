Ridley Scott reveals why Paul Mescal was the perfect choice as Lucius Verus in 'Gladiator 2'

Renowned director Ridley Scott has finally spilled the beans on what drew him to the talented Paul Mescal for the lead role in the highly anticipated sequel, Gladiator 2.

Ridley first spotted Mescal's raw talent in the critically acclaimed series Normal People. As per a media source the autuer said in a statement, "He reminded me of Richard Harris crossed with a very young Albert Finney. He seemed a very sound, solid, and sympathetic actor. As this story in the script started to evolve, I kept thinking about him. I knew that he was a very good theatre actor, which to me is a plus. Theatre actors keep me honest. I tend to be very visual and move like lightning. They like to know about the story and the characters between each take." The film's events take place many years after the events of 2000's Gladiator.

Gladiator 2 is set to be an epic cinematic experience, featuring a stellar cast that includes Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Connie Nielsen, and the legendary Denzel Washington.

Get ready to witness the next chapter of the Gladiator saga when the film hits Indian theaters on November 15 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.