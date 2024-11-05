Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' hits Rs 100 crore mark, becomes his 10th fastest film to achieve the feat

Rohit Shetty is on cloud nine after Singham Again became his 10th film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office, and also the fastest to reach this milestone. The director took to Instagram to share a collage of the films that have achieved this feat, which includes Singham Again, Sooryavanshi, Simmba, Golmaal Again, Dilwale, Singham Returns, Chennai Express, Bol Bachchan, Singham and Golmaal 3.

Rohit expressed his gratitude in the post’s caption, saying, “Singham Again – my 10th and fastest 100 crore film. For the past 16 films, one thing that has remained constant is your love. Thank you for all the support and love. Humbled.”

Singham Again, which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role, made Rs 139.25 crore net in India in just its first four days of release. As of now, the film has grossed Rs 140.11 crore. The movie features a fresh twist by incorporating elements of the Ramayana.

The ensemble cast of Singham Again includes Ajay Devgn as Lord Rama, Kareena Kapoor Khan as Sita, Akshay Kumar as Jatayu, Ranveer Singh as Hanuman, Tiger Shroff as Laxman, Arjun Kapoor as the villainous Raavana (renamed Danger Lanka) and Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham. This is the first time Rohit Shetty has worked with Deepika, although she had made a cameo appearance in his previous film, Cirkus.

The film, which went on floors in September 2023 and wrapped up in September 2024, was shot in locations across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kashmir and Sri Lanka. Singham Again was released during the Diwali festival and went head-to-head with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. Despite the competition, Singham Again performed strongly at the box office, earning Rs 106 crore net in its first three days and currently stands at Rs 123.50 crore.