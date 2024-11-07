'Mon Potongo' trailer releases, exploring desires of humankind

After a prolonged wait the official trailer of Mon Potongo (Mind Flies) has been released through a unique grand event by the makers. Written and directed national award winning director duo Rajdeep Paul and Sarmistha Maiti, after its world premiere in Kolkata International Film Festival and getting the Golden Royal Bengal Tiger Award for Best Bengali Film in the festival, the film has already traveled in numerous notable international festivals. The film is scheduled to release on December 13, this year, on the big screens.

While talking about the trailer launch producer Anjan Bose says, ‘A host of real pavement dwellers have been an integral part of our film, they were the part of the cast and also played a very crucial part while the process of filming. Our film also tells the story of such people who lives on the footpaths of Kolkata and struggle each and every moment to live, to earn their livelihood and to survive. That is one of the main reason behind releasing the trailer in the busy footpath of Lenin Sarani, and including them as our guests in the launch event.”

The director duo adds, “The desire that echoes on the streets of Kolkata, that almost haunts the elites and pavement dwellers equally, that makes them opportunists, immoral and overjoyed achievers at the same time, is the soul of our film. Mon Potongo is about that burning desire only. We have released the trailer and hoping to get immense love from the audience who likes to see realistic stories told in an out and out commercial manner.”

A madly-in-love Hindu girl and Muslim boy flee persecution in their village and begin a new life in the city, compelled to live on the open pavements like countless migrants. But their minds are captivated by a throne-like armchair in an exquisite showroom right beside their settlement on which they dream to sit together one day as king and queen. Barred from even stepping inside the showroom because of their social status, they make a promise to gift each other that seat of power as a token of their love. Leading harsh lives as a van puller and a housemaid they stake everything to attain their seemingly impossible dream.

Tempted by wealth, intellectualism and power they venture into the extremes of the society from the depths of its dark criminal underbelly to the heights of its bright elite upper crust. Unfazed by socio-political unrest, religious disharmony, rampant misinformation spreading on social media and rising threat of displacement of the dispossessed, their minds fly on wings of desire like moths drawn to fire. Will their desire destroy their love? Or can they rise from their own ashes like a phoenix and transform their desired seat of power into a seat of love. forms the crux of the story.

The film will see actors like Seema Biswas, Joy Sengupta, Subhankar Mohanta, Baishakhi Roy, Amit Saha, Tannistha Biswas, Janardan Ghosh, Tribikram Ghosh, Anindita Ghoshe, Aninda Roy, Sourajyoti Chatterjee and the pavement dwellers of Kolkata.