Soulful track ‘Mannippu’ from Suriya's epic film ‘Kanguva’ released!

Directed by Siva, Kanguva one of the is the biggest and most expensive Indian film this year, made on an estimated budget of over INR 350 crores. Shot in seven countries, the film combines elements from a prehistoric era with Hollywood-caliber production. The team has invested heavily in high-quality action sequences, special effects, and cinematography, even bringing in experts from Hollywood for these technical departments. With a war scene involving more than 10,000 people, Kanguva promises a visual treat unlike any other.