‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’ trailer teases a thrilling diamond heist investigation

Neeraj Pandey, known for his gripping narratives, shared his excitement about the film’s immersive storyline, saying, “As a storyteller, one always looks to create something for the audience that is thrilling, engaging, and entertaining. That’s exactly what we’ve aimed for with Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. It’s been quite a journey directing this film with a cast that does justice to their characters.”

Jimmy Shergill, expressing enthusiasm for the suspenseful plot, said, “The trailer invites the audience to a world filled with obsession and intrigue. With every twist, a new piece of the puzzle is revealed. I’m eager for viewers to connect the dots and discover — will instinct prevail?” Tamannaah Bhatia, reflecting on her role, added, “My character, Kamini, is a complete transformation for me, blending vulnerability and strength. As the narrative unfolds, so does her journey.”

With its suspenseful storyline and strong performances, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar is set to captivate viewers when it premieres on November 29, exclusively on Netflix.