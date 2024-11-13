Boman Irani’s directorial debut ‘The Mehta Boys’ at 55th IFFI

Boman Irani, renowned for his remarkable versatility and unforgettable performances on screen, is now all set to step behind the camera for his highly anticipated directorial debut, The Mehta Boys. This poignant and emotionally charged drama will have its world premiere at the prestigious 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on November 25, an occasion that has already generated significant buzz among cinephiles and critics alike.

In The Mehta Boys, Boman takes audiences on a heartfelt journey through the complex, often turbulent relationship between a father and son, forced to spend 48 hours together under strained circumstances. Set against the colourful, ever-bustling backdrop of Mumbai, the film not only captures the essence of the city’s vibrant culture but also delves into universal themes of connection, identity, and the evolving dynamics of familial bonds.

Sharing his excitement, Boman Irani took to social media to express his enthusiasm: “Can’t wait for you all to experience this special story!”

With an impressive cast featuring Boman himself, alongside Avinash Tiwary and Shreya Chaudhry, The Mehta Boys promises to be a gripping cinematic experience.

IFFI, a revered platform that celebrates global cinema, will be hosting the film, adding another milestone to the festival’s legacy. The inclusion of The Mehta Boys in this year’s lineup speaks volumes about its artistic integrity and wide-reaching appeal.

For Boman Irani, whose career has spanned over two decades with standout performances in iconic films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and 3 Idiots, this moment is a significant and exciting new chapter in his illustrious journey through Indian cinema.