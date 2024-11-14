Karla Sofía Gascón shines in 'Emilia Pérez', paving the way for trans history

Karla Sofía Gascón’s dual performance in Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez has earned her global acclaim, with many predicting a historic Oscar nomination for her role. Gascón, a Spanish actor residing in Mexico, plays both the ruthless cartel kingpin Manitas and the empathetic Emilia Pérez, the woman Manitas becomes after faking his death and undergoing gender affirmation surgery.

For Gascón, this complex role meant stepping into the shoes of characters vastly different from her own lived experience. “I’m thrilled when I get to play someone far removed from who I am,” she says, smiling. “If someone asked me to play Abraham Lincoln tomorrow, I’d say, ‘Bring it on!’”

This boldness in her craft is evident in Emilia Pérez, which fuses musical elements, crime thriller intensity, and melodrama into a compelling narrative. The film follows Emilia as she reconnects with her family years after her transformation, navigating themes of redemption, loss, and identity. Her journey also intertwines with Zoe Saldaña’s character, a lawyer who helped facilitate the transition, and Selena Gomez, who plays Emilia’s estranged wife.

Released on Netflix after a rapturous Cannes premiere, the film has become a cultural touchstone, drawing comparisons to Sicario and Mrs. Doubtfire for its audacious genre blending. Gascón’s portrayal anchors the film, bringing vulnerability and depth to characters who could easily have been reduced to caricatures.

The journey to Emilia Pérez was transformative for Gascón in more ways than one. The role required her to adapt her voice, posture, and movement while embracing the emotional complexities of her characters. Yet, she approached these challenges with remarkable ease. “Some actors find it hard to revisit painful parts of their past,” she explains. “For me, it’s never been an issue. Acting allows me to explore lives I’ve never lived and understand myself better.”

Since her transition in 2018, Gascón has become a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, balancing her private life with her professional ambitions. “I’ve always tried to be happy with the life I had,” she reflects. “Even before my transition, I looked for joy wherever I could find it. Acting was one of those outlets.”