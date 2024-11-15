Catching up with Debdutta and Anirban on 'Talmar Romeo Juliet'
Audiences across the globe should brace themselves for another intriguing adaptation of Shakespeare’s drama. Talmar Romeo Juliet starring Debdutta Raha, Hiya Roy and Anirban Bhattacharya starts streaming on hoichoi from today. We catch up with lead actor Debdutta and Anirban who serves as creative director and music producer besides playing a crucial role in the series, at Check n Mate café.
Excerpts:
How did an adaptation of Romeo Juliet become the next choice for World Classics series?
Anirban: Arpan Garai and Durbar Sharma came up with the concept. While Arpan directed it, Durbar adapted the screenplay. They read the script to me. There was a character for me, which according to the original play is Tybalt. They asked me to play the character, guide the production, and take the responsibility for the music. This is how I became involved in the series.
Tell us about your characters and how did you prepare for them?
Debdutta: There were workshops and dialect teaching. Football is an important aspect of the series and since I was more of a cricket player, I trained in the sport for almost six months.
Anirban: My character is Tybalt. He is a villain in the original text and here as well. I would prefer people to watch the series and understand the character.
How do you look at a project through the lens of an actor and a creative director?
Anirban: As an actor, I am not concerned with the making, scale, production, and other departments. But when I am assigned as a creative director, I have a responsibility towards the entire project’s creative balance, scale, aesthetics, production, and execution.
Since Romeo Juliet is a pre-written drama, what is the scope of creative liberty within the framework?
Anirban: There is a lot of space and there have been innumerable works done with Romeo Juliet. Be it West Side Story or Dhadak, all these are somewhere the story of Romeo Juliet, only under different names. Romeo Juliet is a drama that can be adapted anywhere and developed around any crisis point. Durbar here has developed it around a family rivalry.
Can you give us some behind the scenes anecdotes?
Anirban: After shooting Mandaar in 2021, our team has a process. There is no time for fun, chat or anything else but shooting. This helps us shoot a lot of content in a short time. We prefer planning. There are no extraordinary instances that arise while shooting. Yes, maybe the weather changes, but then we have plan B and plan C ready too. Our shooting is no fun, but we try our best to ensure what we shoot is fun.
Can you take us through the process of music direction?
Anirban: I went to Debraj Bhattacharya and Shubhadeep Guha to execute the album. It’s almost a year-long process. I also acquired two songs three years ago. The album has songs of romance, sadness, rap, folk and I’m happy with the result.
How has your theatre background helped you face the camera?
Debdutta: I suppose it became easier for me to understand some basic things fast. When you do theatre, there’s a certain confidence that builds inside you. But then theatre and facing the camera are totally different. It’s not like someone who has previously done theatre will be able to perform well in front of the camera. But in my case, it definitely has taken my confidence level higher.
How has the definition of love evolved today?
Debdutta: I think it is evolving differently for different people. But what is constant is that people know how to love one another and this need not be taught. We may have evolved from letters to texts; and from not being able to meet each other before marriage to multiple dates, but that special feeling one has for their loved ones will remain forever.
What is your biggest takeaway from the series?
Debdutta: I have always wanted to do something like this. What we understand as a pure commercial film doesn’t exist or work anymore. But through this project, we have tried offering quality and quantity. That is why my biggest takeaway will be being able to work in the role of Romeo, that too in a project like this.
Anirban: Working with so many good young actors, not that I’m old (laughs). I can also be called a young actor. But it was great working with the generation after me. I am also content with the music album that we have been able to create.