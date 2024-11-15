Subhash Ghai’s memoir on cinema 'Karma’s Child' releases at the Literature Live Film Festival of Mumbai

Celebrated filmmaker and the ultimate showman Subhash Ghai, the visionary behind some of Bollywood’s most unforgettable classics, unveils his memoir, Karma’s Child, in an exciting launch event on Friday, November 15. The book, co-authored with acclaimed journalist Suveen Sinha, and published by Harper Collins. The book shall be available on the stands starting November 24 onwards.

A self-made man who rose to dizzying heights, Ghai proved the adage that destinies are created—and destroyed—every day in the Mumbai film industry.

Karma’s Child, his memoir, co-written with Suveen Sinha, tells the story of a man who believed he was destined to direct his own future, no less dramatically than a Subhash Ghai film—and did so. It will also dive into the cinematic milestones, pioneering contributions and significant innovations in the entertainment industry that made him a film institute in itself. This book will prove to be a bible to all up and coming film students who is all set to make his/her career in this industry.