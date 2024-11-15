Subhash Ghai’s memoir on cinema 'Karma’s Child' releases at the Literature Live Film Festival of Mumbai

Celebrated filmmaker and the ultimate showman Subhash Ghai, the visionary behind some of Bollywood’s most unforgettable classics, unveils his memoir, Karma’s Child, in an exciting launch event on Friday, November 15. The book, co-authored with acclaimed journalist Suveen Sinha, and published by Harper Collins. The book shall be available on the stands starting November 24 onwards.
A self-made man who rose to dizzying heights, Ghai proved the adage that destinies are created—and destroyed—every day in the Mumbai film industry.
Karma’s Child, his memoir, co-written with Suveen Sinha, tells the story of a man who believed he was destined to direct his own future, no less dramatically than a Subhash Ghai film—and did so. It will also dive into the cinematic milestones, pioneering contributions and significant innovations in the entertainment industry that made him a film institute in itself. This book will prove to be a bible to all up and coming film students who is all set to make his/her career in this industry.
Known for his unmatched ability to build narratives and cinematic brilliance, Subhash Ghai’s films like Kalicharan, Karz, Vidhaata, Hero, and Taal captivated audiences with their compelling narratives, iconic music, and grand visuals. From taking Hindi cinema to global markets to introducing audio CDs for film music, Subhash Ghai’s impact has been transformative.
“Cinema has always been more than just a profession for me, it’s a heartbeat, a calling, and a canvas for dreams,” reflects Subhash Ghai. “In Karma’s Child, I’ve opened up not just about my successes but the struggles, the stumbles, and the countless moments of self-discovery. This book is for everyone who has dared to dream big and faced life head-on. I hope it reminds readers that no matter where we start, the power to shape our journey lies within us.”
With Karma’s Child, Subhash Ghai opens up about his highs and lows, reflecting on what it means to create one’s own destiny in an industry that both builds and breaks dreams. Now, as the founder of Whistling Woods International, he continues to shape the future of Indian cinema by nurturing the next generation of filmmakers.