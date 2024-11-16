Thakur Thakbe Kotokkhon: First song from Mithun Chakraborty’s film 'Shontaan' is here

The music video is a visual treat, capturing moments of festivity and harmony with vibrant and emotional storytelling. Packed with striking visuals, the song perfectly sets the tone for the film, which is slated for a grand release on December 20, 2024.

Shontaan boasts a stellar cast led by Mithun Chakraborty, who plays a role that promises to leave a lasting impression with its mix of depth and warmth. Sharing the screen with him are Ritwick Chakraborty, Subhashree Ganguly, Anashua Majumdar, Kharaj Mukherjee, Sohini Sengupta and Ahona Dutta.

The film is a heartfelt drama that explores themes of family, relationships, and human emotions. With Raj Chakraborty at the helm and SVF backing the production, Shontaan promises to deliver a cinematic experience rich in storytelling and powerful performances. The release of Thakur Thakbe Kotokkhon is just the beginning of the excitement, offering a glimpse into the festive and emotional core of the film.