Director Tathagata Mukherjee and actor Vikram Chatterjee collaborate again for their next,‘Raas’

Bengalis are forgetting about their culture and heritage with each passing day. Actor-director Tathagata Mukherjee's next film Raas will show how Bengalis can get back their lost heritage and culture.

“Joint family system has become a backdated concept for the Bengalis. We are now promoting self-love and living alone. Nuclear families are the norm of the day. But with this film, I want to show that there is a great amount of love and affection in staying in a joint family. We are gradually moving away from our roots. That is not good. This film will show something different from what is happening around us,” said Mukherjee.

The plot of the film shows that Manikpur’s Chakraborty family is very busy. The reason for this hustle and bustle is due to the festivals celebrated at their home, Rash utsav and Jhulan.

Along with the festivities, one more reason of the celebrations is that Somnath, the son of this house is coming back after 18 years, who has spent the first 12 years of his life in this Chakraborty household. His father works in Delhi and so he came to Manikpur occasionally. Somnath and his mother were spending an idyllic life at their ancestral home. When Somnath was growing up, his best friend was his grandmother, Alokananda Devi, who was way ahead of her time. He also had a friend named Rai.