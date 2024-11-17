Director Tathagata Mukherjee and actor Vikram Chatterjee collaborate again for their next,‘Raas’

Bengalis are forgetting about their culture and heritage with each passing day. Actor-director Tathagata Mukherjee's next film Raas will show how Bengalis can get back their lost heritage and culture.
“Joint family system has become a backdated concept for the Bengalis. We are now promoting self-love and living alone. Nuclear families are the norm of the day. But with this film, I want to show that there is a great amount of love and affection in staying in a joint family. We are gradually moving away from our roots. That is not good. This film will show something different from what is happening around us,” said Mukherjee.
The plot of the film shows that Manikpur’s Chakraborty family is very busy. The reason for this hustle and bustle is due to the festivals celebrated at their home, Rash utsav and Jhulan.
Along with the festivities, one more reason of the celebrations is that Somnath, the son of this house is coming back after 18 years, who has spent the first 12 years of his life in this Chakraborty household. His father works in Delhi and so he came to Manikpur occasionally. Somnath and his mother were spending an idyllic life at their ancestral home. When Somnath was growing up, his best friend was his grandmother, Alokananda Devi, who was way ahead of her time. He also had a friend named Rai.
At a time like this, his mother falls ill. However, she does not want to go to the hospital in the city. She is being treated in the house but succumbs to the disease. His father returns on the day of Ras Purnima. He blamed everyone in the household for the death of his wife. He took Somnath away with him and he promised never to come back.
What happens next when he comes back to the Chakraborty family after 30 years?
The film has a huge star cast with actors like Vikram Chatterjee, Devlina Kumar, Anashua Majumdar, Anirban Chakrabarti, Ranojoy Bishnu, Arna Mukhopadhyay, Sudip Mukherjee, Debaprasad Halder, Parijat Chowdhury, Shankar Debnath, Apratim Chatterjee and many more.
The film will hit the shooting floors soon.