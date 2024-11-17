Rohit Shetty on insecurity in new-age actors, says, ‘They are too much into social media’

Director Rohit Shetty, known for his action-packed blockbusters and collaborations with major Bollywood stars, recently shared his perspective on the current generation of actors, criticising their insecurities and over-reliance on social media. In an interview alongside casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Rohit contrasted the attitudes of younger actors with those of established stars like Ajay Devgn.

Rohit praised Ajay for being a ‘secure’ actor who allows other actors to shine, fostering a collaborative environment on set. He then expressed his concerns about the younger generation, stating, “The new stars are insecure people. They are too much into social media, which is not the real world.”

Rohit emphasised the deceptive nature of social media, highlighting that many followers and articles are often paid for, creating a false sense of popularity and success. “One thing about social media is that 90 per cent of followers and articles are paid,” he explained. “They need to go out in the world. Buying followers or having paid articles won’t help after two years. It will always be film-to-film. Ultimately, you will have to prove yourself on the big screen and not mobile screen,” he added.

The director offered advice to young actors, urging them to focus on their conviction and not be afraid of taking on diverse roles, regardless of their perceived significance. He cited Salman Khan’s decision to star in Jeet alongside Sunny Deol during a period when Salman’s films weren’t performing well as an example of this fearless approach.

“My biggest advice to the younger generation is never to think of any work as big or small. You just have to follow your conviction. You don’t have to discuss it with others,” Rohit advised. “This quality in stars is now fading. People are scared of failure… and the moment this fear goes, there will be progress.”

Rohit’s latest directorial venture, Singham Again, has been a massive box office success, further solidifying his position as a leading filmmaker in Bollywood. The film, part of the director’s Cop Universe, which includes Simmba and Sooryavanshi, is the third installment in the Singham series and the fifth film in the action-packed franchise.

Rohit’s comments have sparked a conversation about the impact of social media on young actors and the importance of staying grounded in the real world. His insights offer a valuable perspective on the challenges and opportunities faced by the current generation in the ever-evolving landscape of Bollywood.