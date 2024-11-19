Actor Rahul Deb Bose on playing a young Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Padatik’

A

Not really. I did act on stage, but that was for fun. I never really thought of taking it up professionally. Honestly, the world of an actor is not a very stable one and your parents wouldn’t want you to be unstable in your life. So, me wanting to become an actor didn’t resonate very well. I had hopes and expectations, but over a period of time I kind of thought that it wouldn't be viable. When I finished my Masters, I thought it would be better to go behind the camera if I had to work in the industry, because love for cinema has always been instilled in me by my professors. But something I didn’t count on was someone clicking my photographs and showing it to a television channel. I got a call, and things sort of happened very quickly. It was definitely not on the cards but destiny had other plans.