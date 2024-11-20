Here's what to look forward to at the 'All Living Things – Environmental Film Festival' starting on November 22

The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival is all set to capture the attention of the audiences through its multiple on-ground and online screenings across India and international destinations from November 22 to December 8, 2024. This unique film festival, which is dedicated to the cause of the environment through films which was started in 2020, enters its fifth year in 2024. The jury for the festival also includes well-known actor and environmental activist Dia Mirza along with Richie Mehta who is the ambassador.

The festival would be showcasing 72 films this year pertaining to the subjects of nature, environment and climate change. For those who cannot catch the on-ground screenings is most welcome to view the films through the official website on a pay-as-you-feel model, which enables access to everyone. The introduction of a new category—Environmental Journalism—has opened doors to newer voices. The ALT EFF Voices, which will be launched during the festival is a spoken, word platform to raise concerns and dialogues over pressing issues. The organisers have taken heed of the fact that the films reach the rural communities where it is of utmost importance. Thus places like Singla in Rajasthan, Brahmapur in Odisha, Andaman Islands and Srinagar would also host screenings along with international destinations like Costa Rica, Nepal, USA and Australia. Some of the interesting categories of films to watch out for this year include International Feature Films, International Short Films, Indian Feature Films, Indian Short Films, Student Films and Animated Films.

Four films that you must not give a miss this year include Some Thoughts on the Common Toad narrated by BAFTA and Oscar–winning actress Tilda Swinton; Oscar 2023 nominated Best Animated Short Wild Summon, Foragers by Palestanian Visual Artist and Jamuna–The River Story.

