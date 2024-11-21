Go beyond news stories to understand the Ukraine crisis: Lesia Diak

When a documentary about the struggle in Ukraine is being released at a time like this, it is natural to assume that it would be about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. However, director Lesia Diak’s Dad’s Lullaby reveals the shocking truth that things in Ukraine weren’t any better before the February invasion promulgated by Vladimir Putin.

The documentary, set in 2017, tells the story of Serhiy, who, after two long years of battle, is trying to reconnect with his family. Lesia, who was in a relationship with a soldier, confesses to finding it hard to stay in a relationship after the war. She says, “I needed time to get mentally prepared for the documentary. Only when I could come out of my personal tragedy, was I able to work on it. At least I had the privilege to access a psychologist. But Serhiy didn’t get a chance to work on his mental health which eventually led to his separation from his family.”

On whether discussions about war and conflict constantly featured at the Ukrainian dinner table after the nation’s independence in 1991, she replies, “Not just the past 30 years since our independence, Russia has been trying to capture Ukraine for several centuries. Not just Ukraine, Russia also tried to usurp the powers of its neighbouring nations like Moldova. It has meddled in the Armenia and Azerbaijan conflict. I have even lost some of my ancestors to the famine orchestrated by Russia. The friction between Ukraine and Russia reached a crescendo when we clearly wanted to go the Western way, the democratic way, during the 2004-05 Orange Revolution. Russia grew more resentful of Ukraine after that and got more violent. The Crimean Annexation of 2014 and the full-scale invasion in 2022 were the results of that ever-growing resentment of Russia towards us. So, the conversations about war and conflict are constant in Ukraine.”

Dad’s Lullaby was shot in a span of three years. During the filming, Lesia expected a happy ending, but that was not to be. “I wanted the family to stay together; I didn’t want them to separate. Even Serhiy couldn’t show enough love or carry the responsibility of a father.