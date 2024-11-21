Karisma Kapoor-Salman Khan's classic 'Biwi No. 1' re-releases in theaters this month for 25th anniversary

David Dhawan expressed his excitement about the re-release, saying, “Audiences still remember the humour and the joy it brought to families. Comedy films are best enjoyed on the big screen with a group and this re-release gives fans the opportunity to celebrate those memories while introducing the film to new viewers."

The film, also starring Sushmita Sen, Tabu and Anil Kapoor, explores themes of love, loyalty and fidelity, while striking a balance between tradition and modernity – a rare feat in comedy films of its time.

Producer Vashu Bhagnani added, “Biwi No. 1 holds a special place in our hearts. It won the audience over and brought joy to millions. Bringing it back to the big screen lets us relive the fun with its amazing star cast.”