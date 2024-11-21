Karisma Kapoor-Salman Khan's classic 'Biwi No. 1' re-releases in theaters this month for 25th anniversary

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor's 1999 hit film Biwi No. 1 is set to return to cinemas on November 29, marking a special re-release. Directed by David Dhawan, father of actor Varun Dhawan, the film will allow fans to relive the laughter and nostalgia of its classic humor and memorable moments.
David Dhawan expressed his excitement about the re-release, saying, “Audiences still remember the humour and the joy it brought to families. Comedy films are best enjoyed on the big screen with a group and this re-release gives fans the opportunity to celebrate those memories while introducing the film to new viewers."
The film, also starring Sushmita Sen, Tabu and Anil Kapoor, explores themes of love, loyalty and fidelity, while striking a balance between tradition and modernity – a rare feat in comedy films of its time.
Producer Vashu Bhagnani added, “Biwi No. 1 holds a special place in our hearts. It won the audience over and brought joy to millions. Bringing it back to the big screen lets us relive the fun with its amazing star cast.”
The plot centers on Pooja (played by Karisma Kapoor), a simple housewife whose life takes a turn when her husband leaves her for a glamorous model, Rupali. Determined to win him back, she undergoes a dramatic makeover to reclaim his attention.
Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist at PVR Inox Pictures, highlighted the film’s timeless appeal, saying, “As a beloved 90s classic, Biwi No. 1 continues to resonate through its music, humour and performances. We're excited to bring it back to theatres, so new audiences can experience it for the first time, while nostalgic fans reconnect with a true classic.”
The official trailer was shared on Pooja Entertainment’s Instagram, with the caption: “It’s official! The Biwi No. 1 trailer is OUT now! Get ready for David Dhawan’s biggest entertainer to take over the screen once again! #29thNovember.”
The re-release, marking the 25th anniversary of the film, will be distributed by PVR Inox Pictures and promises to bring this iconic comedy back to the silver screen for fans old and new.