IFFI 2024: Manish Malhotra says he’s ‘taking the big step’ with ‘Saali Mohabbat’

Directed by actress Tisca Chopra, Saali Mohabbat is all set to have its world premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The thrilling ‘howdunit’ suspense drama, is set to have its world premiere in Goa on November 22. It stars Radhika Apte, Divyenndu, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sauraseni Maitra, Sharat Saxena and Anurag Kashyap.

Producer Manish Malhotra shared his thoughts on selecting Saali Mohabbat as his first project, “With Stage5 Production, my aim is to create cinematic experiences that are gripping and thought-provoking. The moment I read the script of Saali Mohabbat, I was drawn to its intense and thrilling narrative.”

He said that at Stage5 Production, they collaborate with heartfelt passion and a deep love for the craft, working closely with directors to bring their vision onto the screen with artistry and care.

Saali Mohabbat weaves a tale of an unpretentious housewife who tells a story of infidelity, deceit and murder. While her listeners are riveted, one of them gets the message she intended.

Jio Studios and Stage5 Production present Saali Mohabbat, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra and Manish Malhotra and directed by Tisca Chopra who would be making her directorial debut. The film stars Radhika Apte, Divyenndu, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sauraseni Maitra, Sharat Saxena and Anurag Kashyap.

