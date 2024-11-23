Hollywood show 'The Chosen' makes its debut in India

The hit TV show The Chosen recently made its debut in India with the theatrical screening of the second episode of its fourth season in Mumbai. This marks a significant milestone for the series, which has now gone global after its humble beginnings.

Paras Patel, who portrays Matthew, a disciple of Jesus, reflected on the show's journey, saying, "It's surreal to see how far we've come. We had no money to make it and now it's launching in India, Brazil and beyond."

Aalok Mehta, who plays the cheerful Barnaby, shared his gratitude for being part of such a groundbreaking project. "It’s a blessing to be part of something so monumental, something that’s touching so many lives worldwide. I never imagined the show would be so well received, especially in my home country, India," he expressed.

Created and directed by Dallas Jenkins, The Chosen is a pioneering historical drama that portrays the life of Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) through the eyes of those who knew him. Set in first-century Israel under Roman rule, the series offers a deeply personal look at Jesus' revolutionary life and teachings.

From its origins as a crowdfunded project, The Chosen has grown to an impressive 250 million viewers, with over 800 million episode views and more than 16 million social media followers. Indian celebrities like Sanam Puri, Keith Sequeira, Rochelle Rao, Rashmi Desai and Jessey Lever also attended the screening, marking an exciting new chapter for the series in India and worldwide.