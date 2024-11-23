Manoj Bajpayee on working for Subhash Ghai’s first short film, 'Gandhi'

Celebrated filmmaker Subhash Ghai is set to make his mark in the short film genre with Gandhi, featuring the versatile Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. The film premiered at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), showcasing Ghai's unique cinematic perspective.

Sharing his thoughts on the project, Subhash Ghai remarks, "Filmmaking is all about perspective. Wars and conflicts in the world have often stemmed from a difference in perspectives. My short film Gandhi is not just a story but an exploration of viewpoints. The idea was sparked by a conversation when a18-year-old student from Whistling Woods International expressed this about celebrating Gandhi Jayanti. He says, ‘Sir, I won't play guitar to celebrate this occasion as I don't believe in Gandhi Jayanti,’ and that honest expression inspired me to delve deeper into Gandhi’s relevance today. I am grateful to my friend and one of the great actors we have right now Manoj Bajpayee, for being a part of this film. Manoj hasn't charged a single rupee for this film and was keen for the younger generations to understand Gandhi."