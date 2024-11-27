Allu Arjun completes filming for ‘Pushpa 2,’ calls it an unforgettable journey

The trailer for Pushpa 2: The Rule premiered on November 17 at a grand event held at Patna's iconic Gandhi Maidan, near the banks of the Ganges. Ahead of the trailer's release, the film’s lead actress, Rashmika Mandanna, reflected on her journey with the franchise, sharing nostalgic moments from Pushpa: The Rise.

Rashmika posted a series of photos featuring candid and on-set memories with Allu and the rest of the cast and crew. Her post highlighted the dedication and effort that went into creating the film.

In her caption, she wrote, “The trailer for Pushpa 2 drops soon, so I looked back at my memories from Pushpa 1 and realised I hadn’t shared much with you all... so here goes!”

She added details about each photo, including behind-the-scenes moments, her experiences filming the hit Saami Saami song, and her preparation for the character Srivalli. She also revealed how Srivalli’s look and essence were shaped, saying, “Srivalli began in Tirupati!”

Directed by Sukumar, the action-packed film also stars Fahadh Faasil. Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to release in theatres on December 5.