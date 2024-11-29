Canadian filmmaker Alexandre Larose discusses his unique approach to experimental cinema

A

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly how it started. At the time, I was working on a different project that required permissions and involved rare opportunities to shoot. That scarcity drove me to experiment. Multi-layered exposures became a way to keep shooting consistently, almost compulsively. I wanted to push the layers to a saturation point where I couldn’t predict the outcome. I love being surprised by what appears on the screen—seeing something I’ve never seen before keeps me going.